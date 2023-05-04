DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

DHT Trading Down 9.0 %

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,791,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,124. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.49%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of DHT

Several research firms have commented on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

