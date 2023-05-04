Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

