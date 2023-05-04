Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.81 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DGII traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. 158,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Digi International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

