Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 209,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 270,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,575,000 after purchasing an additional 384,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digi International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 162,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

