Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,577,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,319,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,581,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,151 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 366,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,397. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

