Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. 367,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,287. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.84.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.