Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. 367,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,287. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Stories

