Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Down 3.9%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 1,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 16.00% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

