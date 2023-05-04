Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 4%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.89. Approximately 888,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,632,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

