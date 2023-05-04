Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.68. Approximately 60,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 76,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $941.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,830,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

