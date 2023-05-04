Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47 to $0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million to $315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.92 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15 to $3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. 232,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,612. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

