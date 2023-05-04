Dominion Energy (D) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Dominion Energy has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.97-$1.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.97-1.12 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE D opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

