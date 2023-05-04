Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of DEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,289,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.18%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
