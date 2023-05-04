Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.16.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.66. 328,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,971. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.14.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

