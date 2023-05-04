Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DREUF remained flat at $11.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

