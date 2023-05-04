Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 104,799 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 104,799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,459,000 after buying an additional 560,250 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 747,926 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,812,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 412,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

