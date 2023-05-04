Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,528 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Carter’s worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.