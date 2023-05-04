Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 670.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,082 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

