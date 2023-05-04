Duality Advisers LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

