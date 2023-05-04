Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.42 Million in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Legend Biotech by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

