Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Life Storage by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $130.19 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

