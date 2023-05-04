Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

