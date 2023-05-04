Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

