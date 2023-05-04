Duality Advisers LP Sells 24,545 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.