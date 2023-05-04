Duality Advisers LP Sells 24,545 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
NYSE WSM opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.