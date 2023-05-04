Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.64 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.30 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

