Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) were down 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.21. Approximately 19,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 49,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

