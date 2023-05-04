EAC One Day Volume Tops $72.05 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $72.05 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 64.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00302219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01053389 USD and is down -64.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $72.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

