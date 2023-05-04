Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AerCap by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

