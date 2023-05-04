East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) EVP Gary Teo Buys 3,450 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 7.1 %

East West Bancorp stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,971. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

