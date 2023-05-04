Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 72,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.