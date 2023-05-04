Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-$2.14 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

NYSE ETN opened at $168.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.04. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

