Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Boosted by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 310.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,038 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Ecolab worth $51,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.76. The company had a trading volume of 269,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,860. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

