Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 221.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

ECL stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

