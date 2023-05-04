Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

