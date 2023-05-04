Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CMO Sells $28,960.60 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

EWTX stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.33.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

