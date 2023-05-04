Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CMO Sells $28,960.60 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
EWTX stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.33.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
