Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CMO Sells $28,960.60 in Stock

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTXGet Rating) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

EWTX stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.33.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

