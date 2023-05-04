Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 1,897 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $16,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of EWTX opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 223,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

