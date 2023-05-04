EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.78

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.78 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.34). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 27.10 ($0.34), with a volume of 277,685 shares traded.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,372.50 and a beta of 0.76.

EKF Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

