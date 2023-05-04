Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
