Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.