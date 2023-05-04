Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00.

EA stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

