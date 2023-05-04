ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Up 3.1%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €10.17 ($11.18) and last traded at €10.17 ($11.18). Approximately 94,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.86 ($10.84).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.13 and its 200-day moving average is €8.05. The company has a market cap of $636.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

