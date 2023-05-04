Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Stock Performance
Shares of ELTK opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -1.40.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
