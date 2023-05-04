Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -1.40.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eltek will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.