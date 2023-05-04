Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 92,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 178,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 26.34, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.95.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

