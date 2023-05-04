Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.89

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.89 and traded as high as C$36.50. Empire shares last traded at C$36.30, with a volume of 282,058 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$28,712.00. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

