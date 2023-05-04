Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 10,633 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.47. The stock had a trading volume of 887,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,800. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

