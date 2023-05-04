Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 22,258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VSS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 216,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,752. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $117.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

