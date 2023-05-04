Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 5,025 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,583,000 after buying an additional 179,296 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.04. The stock had a trading volume of 484,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,391. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

