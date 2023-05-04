Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ESGU traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.