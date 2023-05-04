Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 989,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 399,611 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 250,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,212,000 after purchasing an additional 217,483 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC remained flat at $33.84 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

