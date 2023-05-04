Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 85,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

