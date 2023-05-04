Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 39,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,745. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

