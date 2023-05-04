Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 21,381 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,381 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 375,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 570,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,249. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

